IAF Band's Musical Tribute Enchants Audience at Guwahati War Memorial

The Indian Air Force (IAF) enthralled the public with a spectacular musical performance at the historic War Memorial in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri, to mark the 79th Independence Day.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Air Headquarters, the event drew enthusiastic participation from locals, defence personnel, and dignitaries.

The 25-member No. 7 Air Force Band, based at Air Force Station Borjhar, delivered a soul-stirring 75-minute performance featuring 16 patriotic tunes that evoked pride and patriotism among the audience. The musical display served as a fitting tribute to the nation’s bravehearts while celebrating India’s achievements in technology, defence, and social initiatives.

The venue was adorned with thematic selfie points and informative banners showcasing India’s recent milestones, including Operation Sindoor, the Chandrayaan Mission, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Fit India Movement, and the UDAN Scheme. These exhibits added an engaging visual dimension to the celebration and were widely appreciated by attendees.

The event highlighted the IAF’s commitment to national integration through cultural outreach, leaving a lasting impression on all present. Citizens had a unique opportunity to connect with the Armed Forces while celebrating the spirit of freedom and unity.

The Indian Air Force expressed gratitude to the people of Guwahati for their overwhelming participation, making the Independence Day celebration memorable and inspiring.