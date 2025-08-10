IAF Chief Credits Operation Sindoor Success to Political Will and Freedom

On August 9, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh credited the success of Operation Sindoor to decisive political will, clear directives, and complete operational freedom granted by India’s political leadership. His statement came in response to earlier claims by India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar, who suggested that political constraints had led to the loss of some aircraft during the operation.

Advertisment

Speaking in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, “There was political will and clear directions given to us, with no restrictions. Any constraints were self-imposed. We determined the level of escalation, had full freedom to plan and execute, and carried out mature, calibrated attacks. There was seamless synchronisation among the three forces.”

Earlier this month, Captain Kumar stated at a seminar that while he disagreed with exaggerated reports of aircraft losses, some IAF jets were indeed lost during Operation Sindoor “solely due to constraints imposed by the political leadership.”

Singh’s remarks contrast this view, emphasising that the government imposed no restrictions and that decisions on escalation were made internally by the military leadership to ensure strategic prudence.

Singh revealed that during the four-day offensive launched on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the IAF destroyed: five Pakistani fighter jets, one AEW&C/ELINT surveillance aircraft downed at Bholari, 300 km from the LoC, and several parked F-16s at the Jacobabad airfield.

The operation also targeted and neutralised nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur.

Responding to calls from certain quarters to extend the offensive, Singh backed the high-level decision to cease operations once the mission’s objectives were accomplished. “We cannot afford to be in a state of perpetual war. Our posture was one of deterrence. Once the goals were achieved, the decision not to proceed further was made at the highest level, and we fully supported it,” he said.

Operation Sindoor underscored India’s integrated defence capabilities, with the Army and Navy operating in seamless coordination with the IAF. Advanced systems, including the S-400 missile shield, ensured that Pakistani long-range weapons were effectively prevented from breaching Indian airspace.

Also Read: IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla Returns After 18-Day ISS Space Mission