IAS Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury takes oath as APSC Chairman

Senior IAS officer Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury took oath as the new Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Saturday.

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Choudhury at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The post fell vacant after the term of earlier APSC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Bora ended in June this year. The commission’s member Ajanta Nath was performing the duties of the chairman since then.

An avid quizmaster, Choudhury started his career as an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer and was then promoted to IAS. He served in various posts, including Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari and Bajali districts, during his tenure.

He will be the first ever APSC Chairman coming from the ACS background.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury as APSC Chairman at Raj Bhavan. I hope his appointment to the prestigious chair will help the institution enhance its sanctity. Wish him all the very best in discharging his constitutional duties.”