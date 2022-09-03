Minimum Facilities in Rehabs Must be Ready Within 3 Months: Pijush Hazarika

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment of Assam Pijush Hazarika has directed the owners of rehabilitation centres in Guwahati that all necessary work should be completed in within the next three months.

Pijush Hazarika on Saturday attended a review meeting with the owners of private 'rehabilitation' centres in Guwahati in the presence of officials of police and health departments as well as the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

During a surprise visit to a private 'rehabilitation' centre in Guwahati on Thursday, the minister did not see even the minimum facilities for the residents and announced that the government would formulate policy for the control of rehabilitation centres and said that he would soon hold a review meeting with the owners of all rehabilitation centres in the city.

Addressing the review meeting in Janata Bhawan on Saturday, the minister urged the owners to follow certain principles keeping in view the minimum necessity of the residents of their centres.

Stating that the rehabilitation centres should immediately focus on all four aspects of having a maximum of four residents in a normal size room, one toilet for every five to seven residents, nutritious food and regular health check-ups, all these four aspects should be taken care of immediately by the rehabilitation centres, the minister directed that all necessary work should be completed in this regard within the next three months.

On the other hand, permission from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment as well as the Health Department and the District Administration will be required to start a rehabilitation centre.