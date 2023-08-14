iDestiny Expands its Footprint in Guwahati with Apple Authorised Service Centre at Silpukhuri

iDestiny, the leading Apple Premium Reseller in Guwahati on Sunday announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art service centre located at GNB Road, Silpukhuri.
This revolutionary service centre sets new standards in customer experience & aims to provide unparalleled support to Apple enthusiasts in the region.
With a commitment to delivering excellence, iDestiny Service centre will offer comprehensive hardware and software support for a range of Apple products including MacBook, iPads, iPhones, Watches, AirPods, & even Apple accessories.
“Our expert technicians are equipped to handle a diverse array of repair & service needs, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience. We are excited to bring a 5-star experience to our valued customers in Guwahati," said Vijay Dugar, Director at iDestiny.
Vijay also claimed that the opening of this service centre is a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch service and support for Apple products.
It may be mentioned that iDestiny is the exclusive Apple Premium Reseller in Guwahati, with retail stores located at City Centre Mall and opposite the Assam Secretariat. This new service center further solidifies iDestiny as the preferred retail destination for Apple aficionados in Guwahati.
Vijay further claimed that customers can expect a range of benefits, including same-day repair facilities, ensuring minimal disruption to their daily routines.
“Whether it's hardware issues or software troubleshooting, iDestiny's team of experts is well-prepared to address every concern, making the service centre a one-stop solution for all Apple-related needs,” added the Director at iDestiny.
On the other hand, Rajorshee Banerjee, Business Manager said, “The service centre opened its doors to customers today. We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge service centre to the community. At iDestiny, we are committed to enhancing the Apple experience for our customers, and this service centre is a significant step in that direction."