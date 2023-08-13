‘World Organ Donation Day’: Awareness Bike Rally Held in 4 Districts of Assam

Prasenjit Deb
In conjunction with World Organ Donation Day, Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation organized a huge bike rally in Guwahati today at around 8 am.
The bike rally was supported by Zublee Foundation and Indian Medical Association Guwahati Branch.
The event was inaugurated by Brigadier Sanjib Chopra by flagging off the bike rally. The rally was organized with the aim of raising awareness about organ transplantation.
The rally was held in three other districts of Assam, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar at the same time.
A Conclave was held at the Health City Hospital in conjunction with the event.
Dr. Bhaba Das, one of the leading cardiac surgeons in the country and President of Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation, delivered a valuable speech on the importance and awareness of organ transplantation. In fact Dr. Bhaba Das performed the first successful cadeveric heart transplant in India.
Justice Suman Shyam, Deputy Director of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Popular Assamese singer Zublee Baruah of Zublee Foundation are main dignified personalities present in the event along with Vice-President Dr. Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya of Indian Medical Association Guwahati Branch and many other dignitaries.
Dr Bhaba Das, The Chairman of Dr Bhaba Das Foundation as well as the CMD of Health City Hospital emphasied on the importance of Organ Transplant in the recent time and also proposed that he is willing to put his upmost effort in this field for the awareness as well as the availability of the Transplant facility in this region.
On behalf of Zublee Foundation, which works to promote organ transplantation, Zublee Barua said, "There are many other events like this one organized by Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation and the Zublee Foundation will always be involved in this great cause in the future. Today amidst incessant rainfall in the city, more than 250 bikers joined the Bike rally for a noble cause. I also extend my gratitude to Army jawans, fire service personnel for joining the rally in Guwahati.”
Zublee recalled that on the day of the Zublee Foundation's inception ten years ago, they were the first in Assam and the Northeast to hold World Organ Donation Day. "Today, we have the best doctors, infrastructures, and other medical facilities; therefore, if the state government initiates the deceased organ donation initiative, our goal for this cause in the state and northeast will be successful," added Zublee Baruah.
Meanwhile, Dr. Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya, Vice-President, Indian Medical Association, Guwahati Branch, emphasized on the issue of organ transplantation.