‘World Organ Donation Day’: Awareness Bike Rally Held in 4 Districts of Assam

On behalf of Zublee Foundation, which works to promote organ transplantation, Zublee Barua said, "There are many other events like this one organized by Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation and the Zublee Foundation will always be involved in this great cause in the future. Today amidst incessant rainfall in the city, more than 250 bikers joined the Bike rally for a noble cause. I also extend my gratitude to Army jawans, fire service personnel for joining the rally in Guwahati.”