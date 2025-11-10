“When CM Says Zubeen Was Murdered, He Must Prove It”: AJP Leaders Before Saikia Commission

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan today appeared before the Justice Soumitra Saikia Commission to record their statements in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg.

Both leaders are deposing before the commission as part of the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg's death.

Jagadish Bhuyan on Monday said that he and his team were not there to provide information about Zubeen Garg’s death but to share their understanding of the incident.

“If the Chief Minister has termed it a murder, he must provide proof,” Bhuyan asserted, demanding that the case be investigated by a central investigative agency under judicial supervision.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi Calls for Thorough Probe, Raises Questions on Key Witnesses.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated that the party has already submitted all their observations in writing.

He urged that the investigating agency should collect statements from all individuals present at the time of Zubeen’s death.

Raising questions over inconsistencies, Gogoi said, “One person who was in Singapore has not yet returned to Assam. Why were some individuals sent back when they arrived? Why hasn’t the Investigating Officer herself gone to Singapore?”

He added that all such details have been submitted in written form to the judicial commission.

