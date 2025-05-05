Jagadish Bhuyan Slams CM Sarma Over ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Assam

As the political temperature rises across Assam in the run-up to the panchayat elections, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of hijacking the electoral discourse and presiding over a “syndicate raj” in the state.

Addressing the media, Bhuyan sharply criticised the BJP’s election campaign strategy, claiming, “The entire poll discourse has been limited to Pakistan, the Chief Minister himself, and central leadership. Since day one, Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly harped on these topics, making them the centerpiece of the campaign. It is laughable — a political ‘koutuk’ — that the Chief Minister is now threatening to complain to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links to Pakistan. What could be more ironic than a BJP Chief Minister, backed by a BJP Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, running to the Congress high command with such accusations?”

Bhuyan did not stop there. Taking direct aim at Sarma’s governance, he alleged that under the CM’s leadership, a powerful syndicate system has flourished, making daily life increasingly difficult for the common people. “From eggs and fish to sand and stone — citizens are being forced to pay inflated prices due to this entrenched syndicate system. It has turned into a loot raj,” Bhuyan charged.

Delivering his most stinging remark, the AJP leader declared, “In five years, Himanta Biswa Sarma has looted Assam in a manner that will take 25 years to recover from. His government has become synonymous with exploitation, not development.”