Igniting Entrepreneurship: NEHHDC & Assam Startup Inspire Innovation in the Northeast

The program marks one of the recent endeavours by the Department of Livelihood & Entrepreneurship (DoL&E) within NEHHDC to raise awareness among students and entrepreneurs in the region. The DoL&E, having secured a substantial target from the Ministry of MSME, of conducting 100 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs (EAP) and 50 Entrepreneurship cum Skill Development Programs (ESDP) across the NER, aims to not only disseminate information but also explore crucial factors such as the importance of mentorship and guidance in entrepreneurial success.