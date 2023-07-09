Biotech Startups Are Crucial to India’s Future Economy, Says Jitendra Singh

“India’s bioeconomy was just about $8 Billion in 2014 and now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have at least awakened to the merits of Biotechnology and Bioeconomy. it has grown up to $100 Billion, now we are targeting $150 Billion by 2025. This is going to be the ‘future value addition’ to India’s economy in the years to come,” he said, adding, “We rank 12th in the world, 3rd in the Asia Pacific as far as bioeconomy is concerned and rank One in vaccine production.”