IIT-G Begins 5-Days Residential Bootcamp for Innovators

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in collaboration with All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), begins a five-day residential bootcamp.

The bootcamp is themed on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) starting from June 22-26, 2023. The programme aims to provide intense experiential training in design thinking, product design, ergonomics, business modelling, and enterprise planning to innovative students, teachers, and faculty members from higher education institutes and schools, according to an official release.

The bootcamp programme aligns with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to empower innovators to become entrepreneurs and job creators. Participants will receive experiential training in design thinking, product design and engineering, ergonomics, sustainable business models, value propositions and international markets, fostering their entrepreneurial journey, the release mentioned.

The bootcamp intends to offer mentoring and pitching rounds for participants to showcase their ideas and potentially receive mentoring support. The top five pitch ideas will be awarded appreciation certificates by AICTE and IIT Guwahati, while participation certificates will be given to all participants.

“In this residential programme being hosted by IIT Guwahati, we have curated masterclasses, and special lectures for all baskets of the audience to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in all participants,” Parameswar K. Iyer, officiating director, IIT Guwahati, said.

Jointly organised by AICTE and MIC, the IDE Bootcamp programme is simultaneously being organised in six different parts of the country with a total of around 1800 participants shortlisted by AICTE. IIT Guwahati is one of the host institutes hosting around 230 innovators and budding entrepreneurs, the release stated.