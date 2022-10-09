IIT-G Student Commits Suicide

A B.Tech student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati committed suicide in hostel room. His body was recovered on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Gudla Mahesh Sai Raj, hailing from Andhra Pradesh was missing since October 8.

Later on Sunday, his body was recovered hanging in Lohit Hostel.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, Tezpur University B.Tech student hailing from Dibrugarh committed suicide. His body was found hanging in Patkai Hostel room.