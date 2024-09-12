IIT Guwahati Bars Journalists From Campus Amid Student Death Protest

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) has requested journalists and reporters to refrain from visiting the campus following the death of a 21-year-old student.
Bimalesh Kumar, a third-year BTech student in Computer Science and Engineering, allegedly died by suicide in his room at Brahmaputra Hostel on Monday. His death has led to widespread protests on campus, with students accusing the institute of enforcing stringent attendance policies and imposing excessive academic pressure.
In response to the unrest, IIT-Guwahati authorities have restricted media access to the campus, citing the need to manage the situation with sensitivity.
A statement from the institute assured that the matter is being addressed with utmost priority and promised that media representatives would be invited to meet with the director in the near future.
“Members of the media are requested not to visit the campus now. The institute assures you that the situation is being treated with utmost urgency. Media will soon be invited to the campus for a meeting with the director,” the statement said.