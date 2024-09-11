Why Did IIT Guwahati's Dean Resign? The Story Behind the Student Unrest

The Dean of Academic Affairs (DoAA) at IIT Guwahati Kanduru V. Krishna, has submitted his resignation following intense student protests over the recent death of a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student.
The deceased, Bimlesh Kumar was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of September 9, with preliminary indications suggesting he died by suicide.
The resignation, tendered on Tuesday, is yet to be officially accepted, and a decision on the matter is expected soon. Professor Krishna publicly announced his resignation to the protesting students late Tuesday night.
The student body has been vocal in their demands for justice and accountability, staging protests that continued late into the night despite heavy rain. Hundreds of students participated in these demonstrations, lighting candles in memory of Kumar and calling for the resignation of Dean Krishna as well as an Assistant Professor accused of misconduct.
The protests were driven by allegations that administrative decisions contributed to Kumar's distress. Students claimed that Dean Krishna had a history of enforcing strict policies detrimental to student welfare and that Kumar's requests for academic accommodations were unfairly denied.
Additionally, a professor reportedly rejected Kumar’s request for attendance concessions despite medical documentation, which the students argue exacerbated his emotional turmoil.
IIT Guwahati has responded by reaffirming its commitment to student well-being. The institute's Director has engaged in extended discussions with the student community to address their concerns and has pledged to improve the overall support system on campus.
The institute is implementing several immediate measures to enhance student support and prevent future incidents. These measures include expanding access to professional counseling services, establishing peer support networks, and conducting a comprehensive review of safety and emergency response protocols.
Awareness campaigns will also be launched to reduce stigma and encourage students to seek help when needed. The institute is committed to maintaining open communication channels to address student concerns effectively.
Furthermore, IIT Guwahati has extended its deepest condolences to the family of Bimlesh Kumar and urges students to focus on their studies while utilizing the available support resources.