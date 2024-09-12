Journalists Union of Assam Condemns Ban on Media Access to IIT Guwahati

The Journalists Union of Assam (JUA) has strongly condemned the ban imposed by IIT Guwahati on media personnel from entering its campus. The restriction, which JUA deems unwarranted, has raised serious concerns about press freedom.
In a statement, Samim Sultana Ahmed, President of JUA, and Dhanjit Kumar Das, General Secretary, criticized the decision as a violation of journalistic rights. They emphasized that such measures infringe upon the freedom of the press and are unacceptable.
JUA has called on IIT Guwahati authorities to immediately lift the ban and restore media access to the campus. The union's stance reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding press freedoms and ensuring transparency in institutional operations.
Earlier today, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) has requested journalists and reporters to refrain from visiting the campus following the death of a 21-year-old student.
Bimalesh Kumar, a third-year BTech student in Computer Science and Engineering, allegedly died by suicide in his room at Brahmaputra Hostel on Monday. His death has led to widespread protests on campus, with students accusing the institute of enforcing stringent attendance policies and imposing excessive academic pressure.
In response to the unrest, IIT-Guwahati authorities have restricted media access to the campus, citing the need to manage the situation with sensitivity.