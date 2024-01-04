Guwahati News

IIT Guwahati Employee Reportedly Joins Paresh Baruah's ULFA-I

Further reports said that Gautam was a resident of Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam.
Days after the pro-talk ULFA signed the peace accord, an employee of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has reportedly joined the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), the Paresh Baruah-led faction which did not take part in the peace talks.

The incident came to the fore on Wednesday when reports claimed that a junior technician employed at IIT-Guwahati, identified as Gautam Gogoi joined the ULFA-I.

Further reports said that Gautam was a resident of Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam.

This marks the first case of a youth joining the ULFA-I following the significant signing of a peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA.

