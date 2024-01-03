Senior Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika Criticizes ULFA Accord as Insufficient for Indigenous Rights

Secondly, in the political sphere the promises by the Government relate to issues which are either already part of existing law or in disregard of existing law. For instance, Clause 2.5 provides that "no person will be a voter in more than one constituency." There is already a provision to this effect in Section 17 of the Representation of People's Act 1950 where there is a prohibition in respect of being a voter in more than one constituency. Another instance is of clause 5.2, the promise to undertake NRC reverification after conclusion of a pending matter in the Supreme Court. This is again completely erroneous, as the Citizenship Act 1955 and the rules framed there under empower the Central Government to carry out re-verification, the sanction of Court not required.