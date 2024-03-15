IIT Guwahati Hosts Viksit Bharat Ambassador Dialogue with Nirmala Sitharaman

Comparing the infrastructure achievements, Sitharaman pointed out that before 2014, only 10,000 kilometers of national highways were constructed in the northeast since independence, whereas over the last decade, more than 6,000 kilometers of national highways have been built. She highlighted the increase in airports from seven before 2014 to 17 currently, with four offering international flights. Additionally, she mentioned the historic air connectivity established between Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and the rest of the country under PM Modi's leadership.