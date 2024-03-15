IIT Guwahati Hosts Viksit Bharat Ambassador Dialogue with Nirmala Sitharaman

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) hosted a significant event named the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Dialogue on March 14, 2024, featuring Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The event centered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a developed India by 2047, marking the nation's 100 years of independence.
In his welcome speech, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, emphasized the importance of contributing to India's growth and prosperity, aligning with the ambitious goal of a developed India by 2047. He urged students to strive towards making India a global leader.
Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, remarked, " The vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047 inspires us to contribute significantly to the nation's continued growth and prosperity. I urge the students to work towards making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’."
During her address, Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the northeastern states through various initiatives under the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission. She highlighted endeavors such as advancing palm oil cultivation, integrating bamboo with technology for sustainability, promoting semiconductor manufacturing, utilizing drone technologies in agriculture and healthcare, and enhancing education.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, stated, "As part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing comprehensive support to the northeastern states of our nation. Through a spectrum of initiatives, the Government of India is dedicated to bolstering development across all sectors in the region."
"From advancing palm oil cultivation and manufacturing to integrating bamboo with technology for sustainability, semiconductor manufacturing, the utilization of drone technologies in agriculture and healthcare sectors, and education, the Viksit Bharat@2047 mission is driving progress in the region. This transformative journey is made possible by the active involvement of Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, and I urge each one of you to engage actively in this forward-looking endeavour to realize the vision of a developed India," she added.
Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the significant increase in visits by Prime Minister Modi and Union Ministers to the northeast over the past decade, noting PM Modi's 65 visits in the period, averaging one every two months. She underscored the contrast in development efforts between PM Modi's administration and previous governments.
Comparing the infrastructure achievements, Sitharaman pointed out that before 2014, only 10,000 kilometers of national highways were constructed in the northeast since independence, whereas over the last decade, more than 6,000 kilometers of national highways have been built. She highlighted the increase in airports from seven before 2014 to 17 currently, with four offering international flights. Additionally, she mentioned the historic air connectivity established between Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and the rest of the country under PM Modi's leadership.
She said, "In last 10 years, PM Modi has visited the northeast 65 times which means in every two months, the Prime Minister was here. The Union Ministers visited the northeast at least 850 times during this period."
"Before 2014, 10,000 kilometres national highway was constructed in the northeast since independence, whereas in the last 10 years, more than 6,000 kilometres national highways was built. Until 2014, the northeast used to have only seven airports. Currently the northeast has 17 airports with four having international flight services", she added.
Sitharaman emphasized that the northeast has witnessed several milestones in the past decade, instilling hope that the region will play a pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Accompanying Sitharaman were Ajanta Neog, the Finance Minister of Assam, and Hitesh Jain, a core team member and Viksit Bharat Ambassador. Ajanta Neog commended IIT Guwahati for its role in elevating Assam's stature and encouraged students to channel their talents for societal and national welfare.
Addressing the audience, Ajanta Neog, Finance Minister of Assam, expressed, “IIT Guwahati has played a pivotal role in enhancing the reputation of Assam. I earnestly urge the students of IIT Guwahati to harness their abilities and energies for the betterment of society and the nation, reaffirming our commitment to the ethos of Nation First.”
In a Q&A session with IIT Guwahati students, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of empowering young people and fostering innovation to realize India's development goals. She stressed the urgency for the youth to utilize their abilities and creativity to bring about positive changes.
The event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration towards India's progress and prosperity, with key stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to nation-building.