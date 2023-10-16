IIT Guwahati Hosts Visionary Dialogue With Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, delivered the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat@2047 lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Sunday. The development discussion centered around the theme, "Transformation of Healthcare in Amrit Kaal."
Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information and Technology Department, also took part in the event. Heads, faculty members, students, and research scholars from various educational institutions, as well as the ASHA workforce, were in attendance.
During his opening speech, Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Acting Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, for their assistance in organizing the Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event. He encouraged all students to actively express their thoughts and interact with the Chief Guest Mansukh Mandaviya to gain insights into the progress of healthcare development in the country.
Professor Iyer also highlighted, "IIT Guwahati's pride in hosting the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology, which is dedicated to training biomedical engineers with an interdisciplinary understanding of engineering, biological-chemical science, humanities, and design principles through hands-on experiences."
Addressing the audience, Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information and Technology Department, remarked, "We are honored to have Mansukh Mandaviya with us today to make this Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event a success. The Government of Assam has made significant strides in the healthcare sector over the past few years. I am pleased to be part of the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and AIIMS Guwahati, which aims to train engineering and medical students to work together for the advancement of the healthcare sector in the country."
During his speech at IIT Guwahati, Union Health Minister Mandaviya stated, "I am thrilled to be here in the state of Assam and at IIT Guwahati for this Amrit Kaal Vimarsh event. It is vital to set vision and goals in every aspect of our lives. Without an aim, we cannot achieve anything. For this reason, it is the responsibility of our educators, leaders, researchers, and innovators to inspire our students, the future architects of our nation, to strive for loftier objectives. We must adhere to the goals and vision articulated by our Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, including elevating our country to a developed status, attaining self-reliance, drawing inspiration from our cultural heritage, collaborating with global superpowers, and maintaining a 'Nation first' commitment to create a sustainable future for ourselves and our nation."
The significant event organized by IIT Guwahati united all stakeholders in the state's medical and healthcare sector, featuring an engaging dialogue between the speaker and students. They discussed various topics, including mental health, malnutrition, accessible healthcare systems, and enhancements to the pharmaceutical sector in the country, among others. This session emphasized a collective dedication to shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for our nation.