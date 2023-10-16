Rahul Gandhi Energizes Mizoram in Countdown To Critical Assembly Polls

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to Mizoram where he engaged in a Padyatra starting from Chanmari in Aizawl and ending at Raj Bhawan among sea of people.
Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said, “It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."
Regarding preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony conveyed hope for the formation of a government, and he mentioned that Rahul Gandhi would meet party leaders and address a public gathering, with the announcement of party candidates expected soon.
In response to Rahul Gandhi's visit, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga opined that while it may benefit the Congress party's members, its overall impact on the entire population of Mizoram might be limited, suggesting that it might not hold great significance.
In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a majority with 26 out of 40 seats, boasting a 37.8% vote share. Congress managed to secure five seats, and the BJP won one.
Elections are scheduled for November 7 in Mizoram, November 7 and November 17 in Chhattisgarh, November 17 in Madhya Pradesh, November 23 in Rajasthan, and November 30 in Telangana, with the vote count set for December 3 in all states. The Chhattisgarh polls will be conducted in two phases. This is of significant importance as it takes place several months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.
The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced with the announcement of the election dates, and these elections hold great importance due to their timing relative to the upcoming national elections.