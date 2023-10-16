Rahul Gandhi Energizes Mizoram in Countdown To Critical Assembly Polls

Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said, “It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."