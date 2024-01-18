IIT Guwahati Launches Road Safety Auditors Certification Course

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has launched a 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course, aligning with the shared vision of the Central and State Governments to prioritize road infrastructure development in the North Eastern States.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), the course is scheduled from January 17 to January 31 at IIT Guwahati.
This joint effort aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to road safety and accident prevention. The increased focus on road infrastructure development in the North Eastern States has unfortunately coincided with a rise in road accidents and fatalities. Recognizing the critical need to address this issue, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the importance of concerted efforts to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths by 2025.
On January 10, 2024, MoRTH issued a circular to observe the National Road Safety Month from 15th January to 14th February 2024, further emphasizing the collective commitment towards enhancing road safety.
Course Coordinator Prof Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, highlighted the urgency for targeted initiatives to bolster the knowledge and skills in road safety, acknowledging the unique challenges posed by Assam's diverse terrain. He stated, "The government of Assam is taking various steps to reduce road accidents; however, capacity building in the area of road safety among the stakeholders is still lagging."
IIT Guwahati recognizes the pivotal role of proper training for highway professionals in the area of Road Safety Audit (RSA). The institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoRT&H and IRC on 13th January 2020, aiming to contribute to minimizing road accident deaths by providing training on "Road Safety and Safety Audit." In line with this MoU, the 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course is being conducted.
The program is attended by 25+ delegates, including engineers from the Public Works Department (Roads) across various districts of Assam and consultants from different states. The Transport Department of Assam, as the lead agency of road safety, encourages the nomination of PWD(R) officials. The expectation is that representatives from other private and government organizations, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), should come forward to train their officials by attending such crucial road safety courses in the future.
Dr. Nipjyoti Bhardwaj, Course Coordinator and faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati, explained the course structure, stating, "The program covers a wide range of topics essential for mastering road safety audits." It includes real-world case studies, guidance on the latest tools and techniques, and interactive sessions designed to simulate the complexities of road safety and accident prevention. A key feature is a two-day field visit, allowing participants to apply their skills on-site under the mentorship of seasoned professionals. This practical approach complements theoretical knowledge, ensuring participants are well-prepared for road safety challenges. The course offers a valuable opportunity for engineers, practitioners, academicians, consultants, researchers, and other stakeholders to enhance their knowledge, skills, and certification in the domain of Road Safety Engineering and Auditing.