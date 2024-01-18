IIT Guwahati Launches Road Safety Auditors Certification Course

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has launched a 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course, aligning with the shared vision of the Central and State Governments to prioritize road infrastructure development in the North Eastern States.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), the course is scheduled from January 17 to January 31 at IIT Guwahati.