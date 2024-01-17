Assam CM Announces Rs 3 Crore Annual Financial Grant for Karbi Youth Festival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a financial assistance of Rs 3 crore from next year onwards for organizing the Karbi Youth Festival.
CM Sarma announced this while addressing the huge gathering at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso in Diphu on Wednesday.
Referring to the festival as the oldest festival in the Northeast dedicated to the promotion of folk culture, CM Sarma said that the aim now should be to take the festival to the next level by transforming it into a leading youth festival.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I feel that the time has come for us to take this youth festival to a new dimension. We can convert this youth festival into a leading festival in the country by building on the success of the last 50 years. I would like to inform you all in a formal way that from now on, the Assam Government will advance financial assistance of Rs 3 crore very year to celebrate the Karbi Youth Festival. The grant will be provided by the Department of Culture of the state government."
CM Sarma also said the Karbi Youth Festival, since its inception, has been contributing greatly towards promoting a climate of unity, peace and brotherhood among members of various communities residing in Karbi Anglong.
He further exuded confidence that the festival will aid greatly in the dissemination and spread of Karbi culture and heritage within the perimeter of the county and beyond.
Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Nomal Momin, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Yogen Mohan, Power Minister Nandita Garlosa were among other dignitaries who attended the meeting.