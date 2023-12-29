IIT Guwahati Partners with Assam Govt's Arohan Scheme To Promote STEM Education

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in partnership with the Government of Assam's flagship Arohan scheme, actively encourages meritorious students to pursue STEM subjects in higher education. The institute has successfully hosted 3311 students, with a focus on promoting diversity, as evidenced by the participation of around 65% female students.
Arohan, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, serves as a Mentor-Mentee program for secondary class students in Government schools. Operating under Samagra Shiksha Assam, the initiative includes mentoring, exposure trips, competitions, and interactions designed for the career progression of government school students in classes 9th to 12th.
IIT Guwahati, within the Arohan framework, has hosted students and guide teachers/officers in 12 batches. Events coordinated by various offices took place during their four/five-day stays on campus from October to December 2023. Professor A. S. Achalkumar, Dean of Outreach Education Program at IIT Guwahati, emphasizes the program's residential nature and its potential impact on the students' future.
Interactive sessions involved discussions with 33 faculty members covering topics like JEE preparation, basic sciences research, academic programs at IITs, and the Common Entrance Examination for Design. These interactions aimed to cultivate scientific and technological enthusiasm among the participating students.
Ayan Dutta from Dhekial Higher Secondary School expresses gratitude for the exposure provided, especially benefiting economically weaker students with big dreams. Students like Kristi Bora and Triveni Das share their dreams of studying at IIT Guwahati, highlighting the positive impact of the sessions.
Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean of Public Relations Branding and Ranking at IIT Guwahati, underscores the institute's commitment to STEM education promotion through initiatives like Arohan. The program, entrusted by the Chief Minister, aims to provide world-class exposure and opportunities to meritorious students from remote areas of Assam.
This collaborative effort has reached students from 29 districts of Assam, offering exposure to educational and cultural sites. IIT Guwahati's engagement with the Government of Assam reflects a commitment to holistic development, opening new educational and career avenues for the students in the state.