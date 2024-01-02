IIT-Guwahati Student from Telangana Allegedly Dies Due to Alcohol Overdose

In a shocking turn of events, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati student allegedly died due alcohol overdose at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.
According to preliminary accounts, the girl identified as Aishwara and three of her pals were partying at a pub in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar neighborhood on December 31, 2023. They later booked into a hotel room in the same neighborhood while inebriated.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Police District, Amitabh Basumatary said, “After partying at Paltan Bazar, the girl and her companions checked into a hotel in the middle of the night. She was experiencing breathing difficulties in the morning, so her friends took her to GMCH so they could treat her. Nevertheless, the resident physicians pronounced her dead.”
The DCP Central informed that as per routine procedure, the body of the deceased was sent for a post mortem.
"Family members of the deceased IIT-G student have not yet filed a case. The girl is originally from Telangana," DCP Basumatary explained.
Meanwhile, Paltan Bazar police are awaiting the official autopsy result.
It should be noted that no one has been detained in connection with the case thus far.