Illegal Bangladesh National Nabbed In Guwahati

Guwahati city police on Saturday apprehended a Bangladeshi national in possession of a fake passport in city’s Paltanbazar area.

Sources said that the Bangladeshi national was nabbed from Paltanbazar bus station based on intelligence inputs.

An agent was also arrested by police who allegedly aided the accused in illegally entering the country with a fake passport.

The identity of the duo has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Guwahati’s Kamakhya Railway Station for illegally entering India.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police on Wednesday.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Kayum, Ajim Ali and Sajjil Miya. The trio is residents of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district.

As per sources, many illegal documents including fake passports and Aadhar cards have been seized from the trio’s possession.

Reportedly, the trio was earlier stationed in Kashmir due to work.