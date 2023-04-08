Assam: Prez Murmu Takes Maiden Sortie In Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Aircraft

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam's Sonitpur district,

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, said that it is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, Air and Sea.

President Murmu flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station.

Notably, President Murmu is the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.