Assam: Prez Murmu Takes Maiden Sortie In Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Aircraft

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a historic sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam's Sonitpur district,
The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, said that it is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, Air and Sea.
President Murmu flew for approximately 30 minutes covering Brahmaputra and Tezpur valley with a view of the Himalayas before returning to the Air Force Station.
Notably, President Murmu is the third President and second woman President to undertake such a sortie.
The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 106 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about two kilometres above sea level and at a speed of about 800 kilometres per hour.
"It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India's defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie,” the President wrote in the visitor’s book.
The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "She expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the IAF.
Earlier yesterday, the President inaugurated Gaj Utsav-2023 at Kaziranga National Park.
Addressing the gathering in Kaziranga, the President highlighted the sacred relationship between nature and humanity, which has been a part of India's identity.
She emphasized the importance of respecting nature and culture, which have nourished each other in India.
She said, "Elephants hold a significant place in Indian tradition as a symbol of prosperity and are considered the National Heritage Animal of India. Therefore, protecting them is crucial for preserving our national heritage."
Later in the day, President Murmu attended the 75th anniversary celebrations of the prestigious Gauhati High Court.
During the function, she launched a mobile app ‘Bhoroxa’ made for the safety of women and elderly people.
President Murmu congratulated all individuals associated with the High Court on the occasion of completion of 75 years of its service to justice and jurisprudence and said that the court holds a unique place in India’s judicial landscape.