Assam Police Rescue 28 Cattle Heads from Jorabat; 3 Apprehended

A truck filled with 28 live cattle was intercepted and three persons were apprehended at the Jorabat Link road in the Assam-Meghalaya border point, reports said on Saturday.
According to preliminary reports, during the routine Naka checking at the Jorabat Link road, one container vehicle bearing registration No UP-21CN2107 was intercepted on Friday night.
Upon interception, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with 28 illegal live cattle and one dead cattle.
On asking for legal documents and veterinary certificate in regard to the loaded cattle, the driver and his helpers could not able produce them.
During interrogation, the apprehended driver and the two helpers stated that they brought the cattle from Jorhat district and brought them towards Meghalaya.
Accordingly, the vehicle loaded with cattle was seized in the presence of witnesses and apprehended the driver and two helper and brought to OP Necessary formalities is going on.
Reportedly, the driver identified as Moksidul Islam (25) and two of his aides Muksarikul Islam (28) and Suhel Ahmed (20) were nabbed by the police during the operation. Moksidul and Suhel are residents of Nagaon, whereas Muksarikul hails from Morigaon.
Further interrogation is underway into the matter.