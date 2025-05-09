Illegal Firearms Seized from Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

In a significant operation by the Guwahati Government Railway Police (GRP), two illegal 7.65 mm pistols along with 40 rounds of ammunition were recovered from a passenger aboard Train No. 15909 DN Avadh Assam at the Guwahati Railway Station on Friday morning.

The recovery was made following a tip-off, and the check was conducted in Coach No. H1 of the train. The arrested individual, identified as Jamir Hussain, son of Nur Islam from Khagarigan village in the Thalamara Police Station area of Sonitpur district, Assam, was found in possession of the firearms.

The GRP have already initiated the necessary legal procedures in connection with the seizure, marking a swift response to the growing concern of illegal firearms in the region.

