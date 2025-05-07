Youth from Tripura Stabs Girlfriend, Kills Her Mother in Guwahati

In a shocking incident late last night, a woman was killed and her daughter critically injured in a stabbing incident at Prerona Girls PG located at Nihar Enclave, Arunudoi Path, Christian Basti, near Dispur Police Station.

The tragic event unfolded when Abhimanyu Debnath (20), a resident of West Tripura, allegedly barged into the PG and attacked Priyanjali Das Chaudhury, the daughter of the deceased, following a dispute believed to be related to a romantic relationship between the two.

During the assault, Suparna Das Chaudhury, the PG owner and Priyanjali’s mother, intervened to save her daughter.

In the confrontation, Suparna was fatally stabbed by the accused. However, she reportedly retaliated and injured the attacker with another knife. Despite her efforts, the assailant also inflicted knife wounds on Priyanjali before being subdued.

Suparna Das Chaudhury succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while both her daughter and the accused were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. The accused is currently under police guard at the hospital.

Dispur Police promptly reached the spot and apprehended Abhimanyu Debnath, recovering the murder weapon (knife) from the scene. Teams from the CID and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have also reached the location to collect evidence and aid the investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest the attack was driven by personal disputes linked to the accused's relationship with the victim's daughter.

