Illegal Gun Acquisition & Secret Affair Intensify Guwahati Gunfire Case | Read Here

Speaking to the media, one of the doctors at the Pratiksha Hospital, said, “Around 6.30 p.m., Saddam Hussain was brought to our hospital's casualty department with an alleged bullet damage to his face. Our resident doctors treated him right away. The bullet pierced his right pinna and exited near the check bone. Naturally, there was bleeding, so a surgeon was called in. The bleeding was brought under control. The surgeon then sent him to an ENT doctor as a reference. As a result, the ENT doctor attended the patient. Because more research was required to determine the severity of the damage, a CT scan was performed. The patient was determined to be relatively stable from the start, and he was reacting to us. He was conscious and well-oriented. Despite being referred to the intensive care unit, the patient's vital signs were confirmed to be normal.”