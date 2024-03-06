Illegal Gun Acquisition & Secret Affair Intensify Guwahati Gunfire Case | Read Here

In a major development to the Guwahati gun fire incident at Guwahati's Borbari area, the city police discovered that the accused obtained the weapon from one Nur Islam in Kokrajhar back in 2016.
According to sources, the pistol was obtained by accused Bapan Debnath, a plumber by trade, without a valid arms license. He apparently transported the weapon to Guwahati last week.
It has come to the fore that previously, the accused's wife and her clandestine relationship with his friend Saddam Hussain had caused tensions between the couple. This also led to a confrontation fueled by suspicions. Following this, the Bapan's wife maintained secrecy about her illicit relationship with the victim.
Presently, the accused's wife is in hiding, the sources said.
According to the information at hand, the victim had fled with the wife of the accused about 10 days ago.
After coming to know about it, the accused Bapan located Saddam and brandished his firearm with which he shot at Saddam. The victim was rushed to the nearby Pratiksha Hospital.
Speaking to the media, one of the doctors at the Pratiksha Hospital, said, “Around 6.30 p.m., Saddam Hussain was brought to our hospital's casualty department with an alleged bullet damage to his face. Our resident doctors treated him right away. The bullet pierced his right pinna and exited near the check bone. Naturally, there was bleeding, so a surgeon was called in. The bleeding was brought under control. The surgeon then sent him to an ENT doctor as a reference. As a result, the ENT doctor attended the patient. Because more research was required to determine the severity of the damage, a CT scan was performed. The patient was determined to be relatively stable from the start, and he was reacting to us. He was conscious and well-oriented. Despite being referred to the intensive care unit, the patient's vital signs were confirmed to be normal.”
Meanwhile today, the accused appeared before the court and was subsequently remanded to police custody for five days.