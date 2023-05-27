Illegal Ice Cream Unit Using Dirty Well Water Busted in Sonapur

The circle officer of Sonapur on Saturday raided an illegal ice cream manufacturing unit at Kushal Nagar locality. One Jatin Saikia, the owner was allegedly running the unit (Roll n Nut) without a license and under unhygienic conditions.
The circle officer said Jatin has been making ice cream varieties using well water (without proper filtration) inside a residential complex.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, the circle officer said, “We got a lead that a person was running the manufacturing unit in the residential area of Sonapur. During a routine inspection, it has come to light that Jatin was running the unit without valid or certified documents and in very unhygienic conditions. On questioning further, he said that he was using well water to make the ice cream varieties which is indeed worrisome. He uses the old slow sand filtration process to filter the well water to make ice cream which is very dangerous to human health.”
The circle official also informed that he has collected the ice cream samples which he will be forwarding to the food safety officer for a testing. A report of the same will be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup Metro district, said the officer.
“We will also inform the joint director health requesting to send a team to inspect the ice cream manufacturing unit and seize the refrigerators, ice creams of various flavours, milk tanks, etc. We will also urge the health department to take action against him as per legal procedure,” added the circle officer.
Meanwhile, after the arrival of the circle officer, Jatin Saikia while confessing his mistake told Pratidin Time that he was running the unit since last year.
“I am running the unit for the past one year. I use a slow sand filtration process to filter the well water to make ice creams and I personally use the same water for my daily usage. Sometimes, I also buy mineral water to prepare the ice creams. However, my only mistake is I don’t have a proper valid trade license to run an ice cream factory,” said Jatin Saikia.