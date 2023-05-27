Illegal Ice Cream Unit Using Dirty Well Water Busted in Sonapur

Speaking to Pratidin Time, the circle officer said, “We got a lead that a person was running the manufacturing unit in the residential area of Sonapur. During a routine inspection, it has come to light that Jatin was running the unit without valid or certified documents and in very unhygienic conditions. On questioning further, he said that he was using well water to make the ice cream varieties which is indeed worrisome. He uses the old slow sand filtration process to filter the well water to make ice cream which is very dangerous to human health.”