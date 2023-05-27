Crude Oil Spillage from OIL Pipelines Trigger Panic in Duliajan

Crude oil spillage from oil-bearing pipelines have triggered panic amongst the local people in the oil town of Duliajan on Saturday.
The incident was reported near a paddy field at the Tingrai Chariali Bridge in Duliajan.
According to initial reports, the local people had previously alerted the concerned department of Oil India Limited (OIL) about the spillage in the oil pipelines, however, no steps or measures have been taken to by them.
There is a possibility of a terrible fire at any moment; if no steps are taken to stop the spillage in the oil pipelines, claimed the locals.
Meanwhile, the local people called on OIL to look into the incident as early as possible.
Recently, several families have been left without a home after a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati which swept away several vehicles and damaged the nearby houses last Thursday.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident which also claimed the life of a woman, leaving several people in the vicinity of the incident injured.
The families, who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School.
A woman identified as Sumitra Rabha was killed in the aftermath of the water supply pipeline burst in Kharguli.
Moreover, as many as 19 people of the area sustained injuries in the incident which caused several two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles to get washed away. Those injured are currently receiving treatment.
The force of the water was so much that it also damaged several houses in the vicinity bringing down walls and stagnating which forced many families out of their houses leaving them without a shelter in the blink of an eye.