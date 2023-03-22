Illegal Weapons Recovered at Arrested GMC Chief Engineer’s Residence in Guwahati

Amid a search operation at the arrested Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) chief engineer Indrajit Bora’s residence at Games Village in Guwahati, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell has recovered one pistol, one air gun and 10 rounds of .22 ammunition in the evening hours.

The arms and ammunition has been immediately seized by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Earlier, officials of the anti-corruption cell during a massive search operation at Bora’s residence had recovered a huge amount of cash.

Notably, the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested the chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora on Wednesday.

According to sources, Bora was arrested while he was accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The compalinant has been identified as a contractor.

ADGP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam informing this through twitter, wrote, “A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and apprehended Sh Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer, O/O Guwahati Municipal Corp. immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.”

Last week, a Lat Mandal was arrested in Assam’s Hajo on charges of accepting bribe. A team of the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested red-handed the Lat Mandal at the office of the Hajo Revenue Circle officer. The arrested Lat Manadal has been identified as Tankeswar Nath. He was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.