IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Guwahati in Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across various parts of Guwahati over the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the city is likely to receive rainfall up to 6 cm in 24 hours, with intense spells of 2-3 cm per hour in certain areas. Such conditions may worsen waterlogging, slow down vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides, particularly in vulnerable pockets of the city.

City authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency response teams kept on high alert.

In response to the forecast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are advised to plan their movements carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas are particularly advised to stay alert for signs of flooding or landslides.

The public has also been urged to follow official weather updates and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities. ASDMA will continue to provide updates on the situation to ensure public safety.

On the other hand, Guwahati witnessed yet another day of chaos as relentless rainfall lashed the city on Thursday, leaving most major roads and low-lying areas submerged. The downpour, which followed heavy rains on Wednesday, triggered artificial flooding across several key locations, bringing traffic to a standstill and exposing the city’s fragile drainage system.