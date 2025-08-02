IMD Forecasts Intense Rain, ASDMA Urges Precaution in Guwahati

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-day alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam, including Guwahati, as active monsoon conditions continue over the region. The alert spans over the next several days, with the most intense weather expected between August 2 and August 4, particularly in isolated areas of Guwahati, where rainfall between 7–11 cm in 24 hours is likely.

In addition to heavy showers, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in parts of Guwahati. These conditions may trigger waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and increase the risk of localized landslides, especially in vulnerable hillside areas.

City Authorities and Disaster Response on Alert

In response to the evolving weather situation, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions. Emergency response systems have been placed on high alert, with city authorities closely monitoring flood-prone areas and slope stability in landslide-sensitive zones.

“Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are advised to plan their routines accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall,” ASDMA said in a statement. Those residing in low-lying localities and hilly terrain have been asked to stay alert for signs of flash flooding or land slippage.

The public has been strongly advised to follow official advisories and weather updates, and avoid relying on unverified information during this extended rainy spell. ASDMA also noted that further updates will be provided regularly to keep the public informed.

Wider Rainfall Pattern Across Assam

According to the IMD’s Daily Weather Report (DWR) issued from its Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on August 1, moderate rainfall is very likely across most districts of Assam over the next five days, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in isolated pockets on August 2 and 3. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are also forecast to persist through August 5.

Notable rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded in several locations, including:

North Lakhimpur – 8 cm

Shillongani (Agri) and Ranganadi NT Xing – 5 cm

Sibsagar, Jorhat and Jia Bharali NT Xing – 4 cm

Silchar, Goalpara, Kalakshetra (ARG) – 2 cm each

Temperature observations showed daytime highs between 32°C and 37°C, while humidity remained above 85%, creating humid and uncomfortable conditions throughout the state.

Monsoon Systems in Play

The IMD also reported that the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal, passing through key areas like Darbhanga, Shantiniketan, and Canning. An upper air cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, extending up to 9.4 km and tilting southwestward, is further intensifying rainfall activity in the northeast.

Outlook and Public Safety

With high moisture content and active monsoon dynamics over the region, widespread wet weather is expected to persist into next week. The IMD warns that the intensity may vary from moderate to very heavy, especially in eastern and central Assam.

The ASDMA has reiterated that public cooperation and preparedness are crucial to prevent disruption and ensure safety. Citizens are requested to report any emergency situations to disaster response helplines and stay connected with official communication channels.

Stay Safe. Stay Updated.

