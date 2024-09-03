IMD Issues Rainfall Warning for Guwahati City: Key Precautions Advised

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati City, effective from 08:30 IST on Tuesday. The forecast indicates that heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm over the next 24 hours, is likely to occur in isolated areas around Guwahati.
The anticipated heavy rain is expected to lead to localized flooding of roads and waterlogging in some parts of Guwahati and the Dispur circle, IMD warned in a statement.
"Additionally, there may be occasional reductions in visibility and temporary disruptions in traffic due to waterlogged roads. Vulnerable structures might also suffer damage as a result of the intense rainfall," the statement reads.
In response to the forecast, residents are advised to avoid traveling to areas prone to waterlogging and to refrain from staying in vulnerable or landslide-prone locations.
It is also recommended to avoid working in fields during thunderstorms or lightning. Adhering to any additional advisories issued by local authorities is crucial for ensuring safety during this period of heavy rain. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest information and take appropriate precautions.