IMD Predicts Rain & Gusty Winds Across Kamrup Metro in Next 3 Hours

On the other hand, as for the northeastern states, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati has predicted moderate rain at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, & Meghalaya and many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

According to the warning issued:

1) Thunderstorm and lightining with gusty wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Thunderstorm and lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

3) Heavy to Very Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya.

4) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam.