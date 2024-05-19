IMD Predicts Rain & Gusty Winds Across Kamrup Metro in Next 3 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati has issued a forecast for thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind and spells of light to moderate rain at isolated places over Kamrup Metropolitan and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam in the next three hours.
This forecast has raised concerns as the high-octane IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick start at 7:30 pm in Guwahati. Hopefully, the organizers have plans in place to handle such situations, such as covers for the pitch and scheduling flexibility.
According to the RMC, the maximum temperature in Guwahati and its neighborhood is likely to remain at 31°C and minimum temperature is likely to 23°C.
On the other hand, as for the northeastern states, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati has predicted moderate rain at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, & Meghalaya and many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
According to the warning issued:
1) Thunderstorm and lightining with gusty wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
2) Thunderstorm and lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
3) Heavy to Very Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya.
4) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam.