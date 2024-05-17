Sudden Spell Of Torrential Rain Lashes Guwahati, Causes Damage

A sudden spell of torrential rain lashed Guwahati on Friday evening causing a massive tree to uproot in the Geetanagar area forcing a traffic snarl.
As per reports, a huge tree was uprooted in short span of time for which it rained along with strong winds and thundering. Apart from that an electricity pole was also reported to have been rooted out.
As a result of the this, a long snarl of traffic appeared near Geetanagar field where the incident occurred. Reports from the scene added that the tree fell on a parked vehicle on the side of the road causing extensive damage to it. Further damage reports are expected to come in soon.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty wind speeds between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour which is likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.
The weather bulletin for the next 24 hours also warned about "very likely" thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds with speeds going up to 30 to 40 kilometers per hour at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Likewise, thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, according to the weather bulletin which also warned about heavy rain which is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
Additionally, the bulletin also forecast partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 35°C and the minimum temperature will be 24°C.