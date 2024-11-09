Imposter Cop Arrested for Duping People Of Lakhs in Guwahati's Maligaon

The Guwahati Police on Saturday nabbed an individual posing as a police officer in Maligaon, sources said.
As per sources, the man named Ratul Amin allegedly deceiving several people by convincing people that he was a member of the police force.
Sources also informed that he had prepared fake land documents and collected lakhs of rupees from people by promising to sell plots of land.
Amin was arrested after allegations against him were levelled by a victim. According to the allegations, Amin showed the complainant a plot of land belonging to another person and collected Rs. 4 lakh as part of the transaction.
Earlier in October, a fake police officer was apprehended at Silchar Railway Station in Assam by the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF). Reports indicate that the accused man, dressed in an Assam Police uniform, was attempting to requisition a vehicle when he raised the suspicions of the railway police.