Assam: Fake Cop Nabbed at Silchar Railway Station

A fake police officer was apprehended at Silchar Railway Station in Assam by the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF).
Reports indicate that the accused man, dressed in an Assam Police uniform, was attempting to requisition a vehicle when he raised the suspicions of the railway police.
Sources said that the impersonator was behaving unusually and trying to leverage his supposed authority. Railway police officers, observing the situation closely, decided to investigate further.
Upon being confronted, the suspect was unable to provide proper identification or any legitimate reasons for his actions. Consequently, the railway police detained the impersonator and took him into custody.