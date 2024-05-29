Imposter Posing As Assam Minister Jogen Mohan Caught By Police

A massive financial fraud in the name of Assam cabinet minister Jogen Mohan was unearthed on Wednesday in Guwahati. The accused man was nabbed by the police for forging the minister's signature to carry out the scam.
The individual behind the fraud, estimated to be worth several crores, allegedly comes from an influential background. Officials said that he forged the letterhead of minister Jogen Mohan as well as his signature.
According to officials, the accused has so far scammed several people under different ruses mostly pertaining to official favours, be it land-related or getting a job or even transfers and postings, to accumulate several crore worth of illegal income.
The police are estimating that the accused had raked in close to Rs 10 crore before being caught. He was identified as Bibekananda Taid.
The accused opened market complexes across the state with the fortune that he accumulated fraudulently, the police said. 'Urmi Supermarket' came up at Jayanagar, Narengi and Azara among other sites which were owned by Taid.
Meanwhile, delving further into the modus operandi of the accused, the police said that when someone came back for their money after catching on to the fraud, Taid would indimidate them by sometimes brandishing a pistol.
As per reports, the Crime Branch of Assam Police apprehended the accused today from Kokrajhar. He had previously been arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati for the possession of unlicensed firearms.