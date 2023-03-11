In a First, NFR Opens 'Trans Tea Stall' at Guwahati Railway Station

A first-of-its-kind ‘Trans tea stall’ was opened by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at Guwahati railway station on Friday.

The trans tea stall was initiated by the NFR in active collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association.

It is a first-of-its-kind over the Indian Railways and will be fully managed by the transgender community.

Manager of NF Railway Anshul Gupta inaugurated the tea stall at platform number one of the railway station in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, associate vice chairman of the transgender welfare board of Assam.

“The NF Railway has taken the initiative for the empowerment of the transgenders. This initiative is the first of its kind in the NF Railway as well as in Indian Railways,” Gupta said during the inaugural ceremony.

“This is the first such initiative in any central government organization and NF Railway will take more such initiatives in the future,” he added.

Swati Bidhan Baruah also expressed her immense gratitude towards the NFR for the over the initiative.

It may be mentioned that the Centre had approved a comprehensive scheme for transgender named “Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise” which includes a sub-scheme for comprehensive rehabilitation for the welfare of transgender persons.