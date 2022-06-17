Incessant Rainfall in Guwahati, 2 More Landslides Hit City
Two incidents of landslide were reported in Guwahati in Assam on Friday.
The guard wall of a house fell off after being hit by a landslide at Baikunthapur area in Basistha.
The house belonged to a lady identified as Kalpana Kumari Deka. However no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
In another incident, a house at Mothgoria in Guwahati was damaged after mudslide in the hills. No injuries have been reported in the incident as of now.
It may be mentioned that incessant rainfall since the past few days in the city has triggered dangerous landslides and flash floods disrupting normal life.
On Thursday, landslides were reported from Noonmati and Kamakhya areas, leaving residents of houses injured.
Meanwhile, the water level of Brahmaputra River is rising at an alarming level due to incessant rainfall since the past few days. The water level has rose up to 19 cm. According to reports, the water level in the Brahmaputra River rose up to 48.61cm. The upstream water level of Brahmaputra is 48.90cm while the downstream water level is 48.80 cm.
It may be mentioned that at least four persons died in the last 24 hours due to floods in Assam. The recent wave of floods has affected over 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts and 72 revenue circles of the state. The flood waters have submerged 19782.80 hectares of cropland in around 1,510 villages in the flood-hit districts of the state.