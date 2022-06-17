Incessant Rainfall in Guwahati, 2 More Landslides Hit City

Two incidents of landslide were reported in Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

The guard wall of a house fell off after being hit by a landslide at Baikunthapur area in Basistha.

The house belonged to a lady identified as Kalpana Kumari Deka. However no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

In another incident, a house at Mothgoria in Guwahati was damaged after mudslide in the hills. No injuries have been reported in the incident as of now.

It may be mentioned that incessant rainfall since the past few days in the city has triggered dangerous landslides and flash floods disrupting normal life.