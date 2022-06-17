Meghalaya: 3 Killed in Flood, 1 in Landslide at South Garo Hills

In yet another incident, three died due to flash floods at Baghmara and one died due to landslide at South Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Friday morning. The landslide occurred near Circuit House at Baghmara in South Garo Hills.

According to reports, the landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall in the state. However, the bodies have been recovered.

Moreover, landslide has also been occurred at Darrang village in Darrang-Shnongpdeng road under Dawki PS disrupting traffic. Restoration work is being taken up.

"Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju, South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased," CM Conrad Sangma tweeted.