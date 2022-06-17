Meghalaya: 3 Killed in Flood, 1 in Landslide at South Garo Hills

In yet another incident, three died due to flash floods at Baghmara and one died due to landslide at South Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Friday morning. The landslide occurred near Circuit House at Baghmara in South Garo Hills.
According to reports, the landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall in the state. However, the bodies have been recovered.
Moreover, landslide has also been occurred at Darrang village in Darrang-Shnongpdeng road under Dawki PS disrupting traffic. Restoration work is being taken up.
"Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju, South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased," CM Conrad Sangma tweeted.
“Landslide at Darrang village in Darrang-Shnongpdeng road under Dawki PS and traffic is halted bacause of blockade.Restoration work is being taken up,” West Jaintia Hills Police tweeted.
The West Jaintia Hills police also asked the residents and commuters to be alert and cautious. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel.
In case of emergency, people are asked to dial 112 (Toll free) or contact Police Control Room, Tura on 8837423053.
Meanwhile, four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Thursday.
According to the district administration, one residential house was destroyed by the overflowing mud.
The BDO, along with the team from PWD, Medical officer and police, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and on reaching the spot, the team found that three children lost their lives on the spot while one injured child, shifted to the hospital, died during transit.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased.
Several roads in the East Khasi Hills district were damaged by landslides.