Increasing Dumper Truck Accidents Raise Concerns in Guwahati
The frequency of dumper truck incidents in the state is rising daily. In the latest occurrence, a sand-filled dumper truck crashed into a house by the roadside instead of the highway. The incident took place in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Saturday night.
Losing control at night, the truck broke through the boundary wall of the house, damaging a scooter and a four-wheeler. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this incident.
However, just two months ago, a Public Works Department (PWD) surveyor lost his life after being struck by a speeding dumper truck (registration number AS09C9666). This fatal collision occurred at the Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission office premises in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati.
According to initial reports, the dumper truck was descending from a hilltop when the driver lost control, crashing into the walls of the office building.