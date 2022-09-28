India, South Africa Teams to Arrive in Guwahati Tomorrow

The India and South Africa cricket teams will arrive in Guwahati tomorrow (Thursday) for the T20 match.

The teams are slated to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) at 4:45 pm in special chartered flights.

The officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that first the Indian squad will arrive followed by the South African team.

Both the teams will be taken to the Radisson Blu hotel from the airport with tight security in place.

The teams will practice for their match on Barsapara field on September 30 and will play against each other on October 2.

The first practice session will start at 2 pm by the Indian team and the South African team will practice at 5 pm.

The umpires of the match will be Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma. Karumanaseri Ananthapadmanabhan will take charge as the Third Umpire.

Former fast-bowler Javagal Srinath will be the match referee. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is also slated to visit Guwahati for the match.

The teams will leave Guwahati on September 3.

Meanwhile, ACA further informed that preparations for the first T20 international match to be held in the city since the debacle at the Barsapara stadium in January 2020 are nearing completion. The ground was handed over to the BCCI on September 18 for inspection.