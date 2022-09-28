Union Cabinet Approves 4% Hike In DA For Central Govt Employees

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners by 4 per cent.

This is the second increase in the dearness allowance of the central government employees this year. In March 2022, the government announced 3 per cent increase in DA. That increase was effective from January 1, 2022. Central government employees, central government pensioners and family pensioners getting pensions from the central government will benefit from the increase in the DA.

Before the 4 per cent increase approved by the union cabinet on Wednesday, the effective DA of the central government employees and pensioners stood at 34 per cent. Now, this is increased to 38 per cent.