Indian Army Pays Tribute to Kargil War Martyrs, Honours Indomitable Spirit of Gunners

A pan-India motorcycle expedition was conducted to celebrate the Rajat Jayanti of the Indian Army’s scintillating victory in the Kargil War. The spirit of the expedition is to pay tribute to the bravery of our soldiers, highlight the stellar role of the Indian Army in the Kargil war, and honor the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. The expedition christened as Delta-5 Motorcycle Expedition reached Guwahati on June 13.
On the Eastern Route, Delta-5 Expedition which commenced from Dinjan in Dibrugarh district of Assam will traverse 4,000 km after passing through eight states and union territories and conclude at Drass. The team was flagged in by Brig Ajit Borah, VSM, Group Commander NCC Headquarters, Guwahati and further flagged off by Maj Gen PS Joshi, Officer Commanding, 51 Sub Area on June 15. A group of NCC students witnessed the ceremony and interacted with the riders.
In an apt recognition of their selfless service to the Nation, the expedition team carried out an 'Interaction and Felicitation Ceremony' for Veer Naris, War Veterans, and the next of kin of the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
A total of NOK of three Gallantry Award winners and three Kargil Martyrs attended the flagging-off event. Father of Capt Jintu Gogoi, VrC and mother of Gunner Uddhab Das graced the audience with their presence. The expedition while commemorating the victory in icy heights of Kargil also aims at educating school children, NCC cadets and citizens of India about the valour of soldiers during Kargil war.
Capt Jintu Gogoi was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, India's third highest wartime military decoration, for his courage and bravery in combat during operations in the Kargil War in 1999. The Assam government posthumously awarded the state’s highest bravery award Bir Chilarai Award in 2008.In honour of Martyr Jintu Gogoi, JOYA GOGOI COLLEGE of Golaghat, from where Gogoi studied his pre-university, named the library as a mark of respect to the Kargil Martyr Capt. The Indian Army organizes Captain Jintu Gogoi, VrC Memorial Football Tournament every year.
Gunner Uddhab Das hailed from Anchali village in Chapaguri tehsil of Barpeta district in Assam and was born on 01 Feb 1978. Son of Shri Bandhuram Das and Smt Thageswari Das, Gnr Uddhab Das had a sister Jayanti Das as his sibling. He wanted to serve in the Armed Forces since his childhood and eventually joined the Indian Army after completing his education, on 22 Feb 1997 at the age of 19 years.
He was recruited into the 197 Field Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery, an important combat support arm of the Indian Army known for its booming field guns. The Regiment of Artillery has various Regiments including Medium Regiments, Light Regiments, Missile Regiments, Rocket Regiments, and SATA (Surveillance and Target Acquisition) Regiments with every Regiment having its own distinct equipment.