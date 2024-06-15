Indian Army Pays Tribute to Kargil War Martyrs, Honours Indomitable Spirit of Gunners

A pan-India motorcycle expedition was conducted to celebrate the Rajat Jayanti of the Indian Army’s scintillating victory in the Kargil War. The spirit of the expedition is to pay tribute to the bravery of our soldiers, highlight the stellar role of the Indian Army in the Kargil war, and honor the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. The expedition christened as Delta-5 Motorcycle Expedition reached Guwahati on June 13.