Indian Army Conducts Anti-Tank Guided Missile Firing Exercise in Sikkim

Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army recently executed a remarkable training exercise involving Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing at an astounding altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim.
The exercise saw participation from Missile Firing Detachments representing Mechanised and Infantry Units across the Eastern Command.
This comprehensive training exercise encompassed a range of activities, including continuity training and live firing, aimed at enhancing the proficiency of ATGM Detachments. The scenarios simulated battlefield conditions, involving engagement with both moving and static targets, mirroring the challenges of mountainous terrains.
Demonstrating exceptional capability, the ATGM Detachments showcased their ability to neutralize armoured threats with unparalleled lethality, ensuring mission success even in the most treacherous mountain environments. The exercise underscored the Indian Army's commitment to the doctrine of "Ek Missile Ek Tank," emphasizing the potency of ATGM systems in combating adversarial forces.
The successful performance of ATGM systems in the demanding high-altitude setting reaffirms their accuracy and effectiveness, providing a significant boost to the Army's operational preparedness in Super High-Altitude terrains.
This exercise not only highlights the Indian Army's dedication to honing its combat capabilities but also serves as a testament to its readiness to safeguard the nation's borders, even in the most challenging geographical conditions.