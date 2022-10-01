Indian Cricketer Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav Visit Kamakhya Temple

Indian cricketer Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav on Saturday visited Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills ahead of the T20 match to be held on Sunday with South Africa in Guwahati.

Both the cricketers seek blessings from Mother Goddess by offering special puja.

The players visited the temple under tight security in the early hours on Saturday. They also visited Chinnamasta temple atop Nilachal Hills.

The T20 match will take place between India and South Africa on October 2 at Barsapara Stadium.

Both the teams landed in Guwahati on September 29.